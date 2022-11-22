Injured WWE Superstar Feels "100 Percent Now"

The injury bug has plagued the wrestling landscape for all of 2022. AEW talent like Adam Cole and Hangman Page remain on the shelf with concussions while former WWE Champions like Big E and Randy Orton have been out of action for months with potentially career-threatening injuries. Another former titleholder in Montez Ford has been out of action since September after hurting his calf. The injury came at an inconvenient time for the high-flying half of the Street Profits, as Ford had been enjoying a singles spotlight on Monday Night Raw.

That said, it might just be a matter of days until Ford steps between the ropes again. Speaking on The Today Show, Ford revealed that he's completely healthy.

"[I'm] 100 percent now," Ford said. "Should be back pretty soon."

As mentioned, Ford had been flirting with one-on-one matchups before his injury, competing against Seth Rollins in a highly-acclaimed Raw bout this past August. Even if a singles career is down the road, Ford emphasized his immediate priorities lie within the tag division.

"Just picking my spots and making sure when I arrive, the mission is still at hand, which is with my right-hand man, 100 grand, Angelo Dawkins," Ford continued. "That's winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championships."

The Street Profits unsuccessfully challenged Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos twice over the summer, both at WWE Money in the Bank and WWE SummerSlam. These failed opportunities have led to speculation that the duo could be going their separate ways, which Ford has dismissed.

"To be honest, the first time I heard about [the splitting rumors] was an interview," Ford said. "I'm like, dang! Both of us just stay focused on the task at hand. We don't have the RAW Tag Team Championship anymore, which we never lost. We're trying to regain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. I don't think we're really worried about splitting because we already got a whole bunch of stuff on our plate as it is."

Even if a break up happens one day, Dawkins has emphasized that they will both support each other.

"We're brothers. We've been brothers since NXT, so it means a lot," Dawkins said. "Also following what The New Day did, they're still together and they had their singles runs but they've had each other's backs no matter what."