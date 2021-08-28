WWE Superstar Jumps to SmackDown

✖

Tonight's SmackDown was full of surprises, including one WWE superstar revealing she had jumped from Raw to SmackDown. That would be none other than Naomi, who appeared in a backstage segment alongside General Manager Sonya Deville. Naomi appeared and started talking to Deville, saying how thrilled she was to be back on SmackDown. She then asked what's the next step, but Deville put a squash to any immediate plans, revealing that she didn't even know Naomi was moved to SmackDown and blaming it on Adam Pearce trying to throw a wrench in her plans and surprise her, which was also a surprise to Naomi.

Naomi was none too pleased about all of this as you might imagine and despite Deville's lack of enthusiasm about said she was a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and that she was ready to get started. Deville said to just hold up and they would figure out something for her, and then went right back to her phone.

Naomi was clearly annoyed and eventually walked away. As for what's next for her, the good news is SmackDown has needed some fresh blood for a minute in the Women's Division, especially after the last few rounds of releases. She'll have a chance to shine and add some needed energy to the division, and there are a number of matches that she could be booked in right away.

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch are locked in a feud, and whenever she can return that feud is also likely to include Sasha Banks. You could have Naomi be the next challenger to the title after that feud comes to a close, and in the meantime, you can have her enter into a feud with Liv Morgan, Carmella, Zelina Vega, or Toni Storm. If Naomi is paired with someone else, she could also enter a feud with Shotzi and Nox, and several of those would make for compelling programs.

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but having someone with Naomi's talent is always a good thing.

