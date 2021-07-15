✖

WWE Superstar Sheamus and Isabella Revilla officially announced their engagement on Instagram on Wednesday. Revilla posted photos of the pair from the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland, showing off her engagement ring while the two celebrated with champagne. She wrote, "When I was pining to go to Ireland as a young girl, I would tell people it was because 'If magic exists, it has to be in Ireland.' Well, it does exist. Couldn't imagine a more magical place to say YES 🍀 Couldn't imagine a better person to spend my life with."

Sheamus was out of action on Raw for over a full month while selling a broken nose and returned to action this past week to defend his United States Championship while wearing a new black protective mask. He's refrained from bringing up the engagement on either his Twitter or Instagram, though he tends to stay in character on both.

For a good portion of 2019 it looked like the former WWE Champion was going to retire due to injuries. But he thankfully returned in September of that year while bringing back his original look. He later revealed in interviews what ideas WWE had for him that he (thankfully) avoided.

"Mate, I got these notebooks of ideas from creative with like, a small mustache, and suspenders and my hair go over to the side...it looked almost exactly like Jack Gallagher from 205 Live and I said 'you know, we have a person who looks just like this here, right?' Man, if I did any of it any of those pictures, I'd just be done! I would have been toast," Sheamus said in an interview with TalkSport last year. "The amount of slaggings (abuse) I would have gotten.. and that would have just been off my granny! It was just terrible.

"But you know, we just went so far with the Mohawk," he continued. "The Mohawk was done. I thought about it and, creatively, myself and a guy I work with called Ray, we just talked about it and it was like [debuting the mohawk] so shocking, you know, and I got that reaction 'you look stupid' and stuff and it was a great reaction. It was completely different because we we just hit a roadblock with whatever it was. You can't go further than that."

Over the past few years Sheamus has also grown his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel, where he learns about the different workout routines of his fellow wrestlers.

"I look back at some of the stuff from 2012 and I think to myself, man, we shouldn’t make excuses. You know?

we’re professional athletes," he said. "It’s WWE. I look back at some of this stuff and I’m like, man, what was my excuse? I didn’t really take my diet as seriously as I do now," he said. And that’s the thing now: I look at my first 10 years, it’s just the dress rehearsal. My eyes are open now."