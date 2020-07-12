MVP Needs to Manage These WWE Superstars

Montel Vontavious Porter has been on a tear ever since he came back to the WWE during the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. And now that he's beginning to manage other wrestlers he's starting to shine in a whole new way. After seeing his team up with Bobby Lashley and the kind of fun story potential it has opened up (especially because he still puts himself first as a talent before his role as a manager), there's so much still left on the table for more talent to come under his wing and build a whole faction out of. With so much talent not currently on WWE TV thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and still so many not involved with the programming because there doesn't seem to be anything planned, now is the perfect time for MVP to build a faction with more of the forgotten ones who might want that edge towards a championship title opportunity of their own. Read on for our picks for WWE Superstars MVP should manage in the future, and let us know your picks in the comments! Would you want to see MVP build a big faction of his own? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Cedric Alexander (Photo: WWE) From the most recent weeks of Monday Night Raw, it seems like MVP's next big target is Cedric Alexander. This is a prime choice for a number of story reasons (as it gives Alexander something to do in the first place), but also makes sense in terms f whatever long term plans WWE might have for Alexander. Right now there doesn't seem to be anything for the former Cruiserweight Champion to chase, and by very nature of giving him an edge with MVP's promo skills would definitely put him in the spotlight he deserves by leading him toward whatever title needs the attention (like how the United States Championship is being treated now).

Ricochet (Photo: WWE) Although MVP is currently chasing after Cedric Alexander specifically, he would really be missing out on skipping over Ricochet. Fans of his work pre-WWE know how well this superstar would work with a manager, and it would probably be one of the ways that he could dig his way out of whatever obscurity WWE has doomed him to now. Following a strange clean loss to Riddick Moss for the 24/7 Championship, Ricochet started floating around for a while until he and Alexander found one another. But even then it's like there's nothing left from them to do? But MVP taking on either Ricochet or Alexander (or better yet, both of them) would get them the attention they need and getting MVP one (or two) steps closer to dominating with a slick faction of his own.

Shelton Benjamin (Photo: WWE.com) This one could already be in the works! Remember when Shelton Benjamin suddenly appeared as a challenger to Apollo Crews' United States Championship and reminded you he was still around after his Royal Rumble 2020 appearance? Then remember when he showed up again only to lose to Crews? It seemed at the time that MVP was courting him to his side, and Benjamin would be a great addition to MVP's current dynamic with Lashley. All three of them have huge personalities that would be hilarious to see bounce off of one another...and then maybe throw Alexander and Ricochet into that? Magic.

Bianca Belair (Photo: WWE) Speaking of stars with a ton of personality that have mysterious disappeared, Bianca Belair would be a major addition to MVP's growing faction roster. The connection between the two would be tenuous considering that MVP doesn't need to make his way into the Women's Division, but having his stamp extend to that division would make his "brand" all the stronger. Given that the two of them have incredible promo skills, it would be fun to see them bouncing off of one another and bring Belair back to TV by any means necessary.

Street Profits (Photo: WWE) This is another off-the-wall choice that probably would not last for a long time, but would be fun to watch for a few weeks. In this case, you could start it with Street Profits losing a match with the stipulation that they have to join MVP's side and then watch the fireworks from there. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins don't need the push of a manager, and like Bianca Belair, this team up would be a way to not only get MVP involved in another division but to lead to some fun backstage segments before they eventually break off from one another.

Kevin Owens (Photo: WWE) Speaking of those who can take care of themselves, WWE could put Kevin Owens in the same situation and just have him begrudgingly work with MVP. It would lead to this dynamic where MVP would continue to claim to be Owens' liaison while Owens continues to do his whole thing. This would be the kind of partnership we see towards the end of MVP's run as manager, and would be a fun way to blow it all up thanks to Owens chaotically doing whatever he feels like.