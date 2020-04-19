WWE Superstars React to Getting Released From Company

WWE announced back on Wednesday that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it would be going through a series of cost-cutting measures that included either firing or furloughing various wrestlers, backstage producers, writers, announcers, coaches and on-air personality. By Sunday a whopping 33 active wrestlers had been released, sending shockwaves throughout the professional wrestling industry. Many of them took to social media in the days that followed to give their reactions on being cut from the company, with many of them thanking everyone for the time they had working in WWE while also preparing for what they plan to do next.

Check out the reactions of every released WWE Superstar in the list below. You can see a full list of every WWE employee who was either fired or furloughed (not counting the employees from WWE Headquarters who were let go) this week here.