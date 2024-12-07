WWE Superstars Turn Heel and Win Titles on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown had several surprises up its sleeve tonight, and one of the biggest had to do with two beloved Superstars. That would be the Tag Team of DIY, made up of fan favorites Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, though they’ve been having a rough time as of late. That all boiled over during tonight’s unexpected match against the Motor City Machine Guns for the WWE Tag Team Championships, as at one point Gargano and Ciampa had a falling out and looked poised to split. It was a ruse though, and Gargano would turn heel shortly after and land the final blow to cement their Title win. DIY is on the same page again, and now they are Tag Team Champions once more.

Heading into SmackDown, the match that was supposed to take place was a Tag Team Championships battle between the Motor City Machine Guns and the Street Profits. That was all derailed though after the Profits were attacked backstage and taken out of action, and no one knew who was responsible for knocking them out of commission.

As Nick Aldis was dealing with that development, he was about to cancel the Title match, but then Gargano came up and said DIY could step in and make the match happen. Aldis wasn’t going to entertain the idea but then MCMG said if they wanted the match they could have it. Aldis gave the okay and the match proceeded, but it didn’t take long for things to go awry for DIY.

DIY looked in control for some parts of the match, but then there was a miscommunication and Ciampa ended up kicking Gargano in the face with a kick that knocked him off the apron. Ciampa was livid at this and called Gargano stupid, and then he turned his attention back to Alex Shelley and didn’t even seem at all concerned with his Tag Team partner.

Gargano would get back in the mix and he had clearly had enough of Ciampa, telling him to get out of the ring and leave as he fought Chris Sabin. Ciampa obliged and said it’s over as he left, and it seemed as if DIY was heading towards an abrupt end to their partnership, but that turned out not to be the case.

Sabin looked to finish the match and hit MCMG’s finisher, but Gargano would shock everyone by hitting Sabin with a low blow as the referee was preoccupied by Ciampa on the other side of the ring. Shelley was stunned and confronted Gargano but then Gargano lit him up with a superkick and tagged in Ciampa. Ciampa then hit the finisher and got the win, and Gargano and Ciampa are now once again WWE Tag Team Champions.

This is obviously going to be an issue with the Motor City Machine Guns moving forward, as they are longtime friends of Gargano, and that’s in addition to the payback that the Street Profits will be seeking. It would seem that Gargano and Ciampa were the ones to take them out earlier in the night to get this shot in the first place, and they will want some revenge whenever they are cleared to return to action.

