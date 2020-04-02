Report: WWE Superstars Worried About Getting Released During Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a hefty toll on WWE. Every episode of Raw and SmackDown since mid-March has been moved to the Performance Center, live events have been shut down through April, NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay and WrestleMania Axxess were canceled, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was postponed and WrestleMania 36 was pulled out of an 80,000+ seat stadium and placed inside the PC, where it will air this weekend in front of no live audience. According to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, the financial hit WWE will take from losing out on WrestleMania week has some wrestlers worried about losing their jobs.

“People in the company have talked about how the company is unlikely to hit revenue projections this year and there will be pressure to cut back on costs,” Davis wrote. “… One wrestler in WWE told me, “I think guys know they can’t depend on AEW as their safety net because they are going through their issues with canceled shows. This will be tough for a lot of guys and for a lot of people in [the wrestling business] overall.”

With the launch of AEW last year, WWE has hesitant to grant any wrestlers their releases and locked down a large chunk of the roster to new, multi-year contracts.

“The feeling is that most of the mid-card wrestlers and the top stars will be fine but some of the wrestlers not used much on shows are worried,” Davis added.

WWE’s last round of release came in December and included Luke Harper (who recently arrived in AEW as Brodie Lee), Sin Cara and The Ascension.

Here’s the official WrestleMania 36 card as of now. Matches have been changed based on the numerous reports that have come out since the show was taped.