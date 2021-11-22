WWE Survivor Series 2021: Bianca Belair Overcomes 4 vs. 1 Odds to Win Women’s Elimination Match for Team Raw

Bianca Belair overcame 4 vs. 1 odds to win the Women’s Elimination match for Team Raw at Survivor Series! Although Monday Night Raw had already won the fight for brand supremacy against Friday Night SmackDown at this point in WWE Survivor Series this year, there was still quite a bit of excitement for the Women’s Elimination Match. Featuring Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina Vega representing Team Raw, and Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Toni Storm representing Team SmackDown, the match was an all-out battle for the supremacy between the brans in the women’s division and fans had no idea who to expect would get the victory.

One of the major stories of the Women’s Elimination Match was how the SmackDown team was a more cohesive unit than the Raw team, and it seemed like it at first when Carmella was the first one eliminated (by Toni Storm). The other eliminations came at a much slower pace thereafter, and through that the cracks in the SmackDown team started to show. Because while Raw has individuals, it was clear that they could at least work together more for a short time than the SmackDown team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1462623355555753986?s=20

Following Carmella’s elimination, the other eliminations came in a quick succession with Queen Zelina Vega being eliminated second overall, by Toni Storm once more. Then Storm herself was eliminated by Liv Morgan. Morgan was then eliminated by Sasha Banks, and left it four against two with the advantage going to Team SmackDown as only Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair were left fighting for the Raw brand. Then following a team up on Ripley, she was eliminated as well.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1462628461890215938?s=20

This left Bianca Belair as the only one fighting for Raw, and it was four on one. When SmackDown’s team started falling apart, Sasha Banks was left the victim of a count out when Natalya, Shotzi, and Baszler focused their efforts on her. This left it three on one against Belair. Belair was able to take out Natalya next, and Baszler’s elimination was not long after. Eventually, Belair was able to take down Shotzi as well and took the victory for Team Raw.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1462628734683561984?s=20

The current card and results for WWE Survivor Series 2021 breaks down as such thus far:

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura def. United States Champion Damien Priest

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch def. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Team Raw (Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory) def. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin, and Sheamus)

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro def. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Omos wins the 25 Man Battle Royal

Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Toni Storm)

WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

What did you think of the Women’s Elimination Match? How did you like the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view this year overall? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!