Updated WWE Survivor Series Betting Odds

WWE presents the 34th annual Survivor Series PPV event this Sunday night. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the show will be held in WWE's ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. The event will be headlined by a champion vs. champion match between SmackDown's Roman Reigns and Raw's Drew McIntyre.

The betting odds for the Survivor Series were passed on to us, courtesy of BetOnline.ag. Could there be some clues as to who we will see win? Take a look below.

Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns -200 (1/2)

Drew McIntyre +150 (3/2)

Asuka vs Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks -160 (5/8)

Asuka +120 (6/5)

The New Day vs The Street Profits

The New Day -120 (5/6)

The Street Profits -120 (5/6)

Bobby Lashley vs Sami Zayn

Bobby Lashley -325 (4/13)

Sami Zayn +220 (11/5)

Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw -180 (5/9)

Team Smackdown +140 (7/5)

Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Smackdown -180 (5/9)

Team Raw +140 (7/5)

I wouldn't say that any of the lines are all that surpring. As a reminder, a negative number indicates the betting favorite. It is interesting to note that Reigns is favored in the main event. Fans are very curious how the finish of that match will go given both stars have been pushed heavily for the majority of 2020 and we wouldn't expect the company wants either to look week.

Additionally, the SmackDown women's team is particularly strong in comparison to Raw's offering, so it's not too surprising to see them favored. The Raw team on the men's side also seems stronger, especially given Seth Rollins' pending absence from SmackDown.

Which match are you most excited about tomorrow night? Let us know in the comments section below!