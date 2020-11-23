WWE Survivor Series: The Miz Teases Money In The Bank Cash-In

With the WWE World Champion and WWE Univeral Champion going head to head at Survivor Series tonight, some have wondered if The Miz might cash in his Money In The Bank contract. Technically, you’d expect Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns to be exhausted by the time they are done with each other, and in a storyline sense, it’d be a great time for Miz to cash in.

WWE’s social accounts published a video of Miz during Survivor Series where he in fact teased a cash in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check it out below.

The interview took place right after Miz won the dual branded battle royal on the kickoff show. Miz talked about how exactly 10 years ago today, he cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase to win the WWE Championship. In fact, the cash in happened at the same venue where WWE has been producing shows now since August in the ThunderDome, the Amways Center in Orlando.

Will Miz actually make a cash in attempt tonight? Stay tuned. If so, we’ll certainly have coverage up here at ComicBook later tonight.