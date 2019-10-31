WWE Announces Survivor Series Will Feature WWE Raw, SmackDown and NXT Rosters

WWE announced during Crown Jewel on Thursday that its next pay-per-view, Survivor Series, will feature the Raw, SmackDown and NXT rosters going head to head in order to determine who is the best brand in the WWE. The battle for brand supremacy has been the show’s theme for the last few years, but this year marks the first time the Black and Gold Brand has been added to the mix. NXT already has its next pay-per-view, NXT TakeOver: WarGames, booked for the night before Survivor Series, and it’s unclear yet which wrestlers will have to pull double duty on the weekend.

On Wednesday NXT announced that TakeOver would feature two WarGames matches, including the first-ever Women’s WarGames match. The bout will see Shayna Bazsler and Rhea Ripley serve as team captains with Io Shirai, Bianca Belais, Candice LeRae, Teagan Nox and Dakota Kai.

Later in the episode Tommaso Ciampa teased a men’s WarGames match involving himself, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee and all four members of the Undisputed Era.

As many fans pointed out, reigning NXT Champion Adam Cole will be at a significant size disadvantage if he has to take on both WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and new WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

Prior to the Nov. 23-24 weekend, WWE will likely have to address the issue that both of the company’s world champions are on SmackDown’s roster. Wyatt captured the title by pinning Seth Rollins at the end of Crown Jewel, by Brock Lesnar beat Cain Velasquez in just two minutes and 10 seconds earlier in the night with a Kimura Lock.

Other results from Thursday’s show included Team Hogan beating Team Flair (thanks to a Spear from Roman Reigns), AJ Styles retained the United States Championship against Humberto Carrillo, The O.C. won the World Cup Tag Team Turmoil match, Mansoor defeated Cesaro and Tyson Fury won his pro wrestling debut against Braun Strowman via count out.