Report: Here's What WWE Has Planned for the Survivor Series 2020 Main Event

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will both defend their respective world championships inside Hell in a Cell at Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. And based on the latest reports from Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, the two are on a collision course set for the Survivor Series main event at the end of November. Since 2016, WWE has adopted the tradition of having champions from the Raw and SmackDown brands face each other (NXT was thrown into the mix starting last year). The world champions were exempt from that booking last year, but Meltzer said on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE's current plan for the main event is Reigns vs. McIntyre.

The two have plenty of history already, including WrestleMania 35 when Reigns made his return to singles action for the first time since his bout with cancer. McIntyre has talked about the match in recent interviews, saying he'd love for it to be a championship unification match.

"If I could only have one title I would like to have a super match with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and create a dominating champion; that would be a tremendous match," McIntyre told ViBe & Wrestling in late September. "Roman is the guy who has proven his worth for many years and even though now he has had a short period of absence but it has returned with a different attitude, a new look, bigger and stronger than he ever was and he still has a talent for framing and that's what I want to show, that I can be the Superstar that he is and it is inevitable that in the future we will have a match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, title versus title, that would be the biggest match."

Triple H was even asked about the match during a New York Comic Con panel, saying he believed it could be this generation's Steve Austin vs. The Rock.

"I would love to see that percolate because I think that a couple of years down the road Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is a Hulk Hogan-Ric Flair scenario, Rock-'Stone Cold' Steve Austin scenario, and you don't want to hit that before it peaks," Triple H said. "That's what makes the draft so exciting to me is those moments in time where you were like, 'well, what if?' and then 'what if' becomes a reality."

McIntyre will defend his title against Randy Orton on Sunday night, while Reigns will face Jey Uso in an I Quit Hell in a Cell Match.