WWE: Updated Survivor Series WarGames Card After This Week's WWE Raw

Survivor Series WarGames marks WWE's final pay-per-view of 2022, taking place on Nov. 26 at the TD Garden in Boston. The card saw a few major updates on this week's Monday Night Raw, including a few crucial additions to the Women's WarGames match. Bianca Belair's team managed to successfully recruit Mia Yim (despite Damage CTRL getting to her first), but Bayley's group turned around and added Rhea Ripley as their fifth and final member. The two teams will battle over who gets the crucial advantage in the WarGames match on next week's Raw, even if Belair hasn't announced who the fifth member will be.

The Yim announcement also takes away the possibility that Sasha Banks and Naomi will finally be returning to TV via the match, though it's entirely possible that one of them will wind up being that fifth member. The two still haven't been seen on WWE programming since walking out on an episode of Raw in May, though there's no official indication that they've been let go from the company.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Card

Men's Survivor Series WarGames

Women's Survivor Series WarGames: Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & TBD vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

As for the Men's WarGames match, nothing has been made official but all signs point to The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) taking on Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Kevin Owens seemed like the obvious choice for the fifth team member for the babyfaces, but the former Universal Champion went down with an MCL injury over the weekend and his status for the show is now in doubt.

"We'll have a men's WarGames match and a women's WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that," Triple H told The Ringer when it was announced that WarGames was finally coming to WWE's main roster after being an annual staple of NXT's schedule for the past few years. "This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it's large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve."