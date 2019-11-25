WWE Survivor Series: Team NXT’s Women Prevail

WWE Survivor Series on Sunday night kicked off with a bang as the women of NXT, RAW, and SmackDown took to the ring for their elimination match.

The NXT team featured Bianca Belair, Toni Storm, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, and Rhea Ripley. SmackDown had Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Nikki Cross, and Sasha Banks. Finally, RAW had Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Sarah Logan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rules for the match had three women in the ring simultaneously throughout, with each competitor only able to tag in their teammates. The nature of the match then, with it essentially being a triple threat throughout, lead to some cool moments throughout.

Toni Storm popped the crowd early with a double German Suplex.

We got the Sky Pirates reuniting to go one on one.

Not long after, Candice LeRae and Io Shirai were taken to the back by medical officials following the match being stopped for an injury angle. The announcers sold the fact that they went through hell last night at War Games.

There was some dissension between Asuka and Charlotte later in the match. Asuka gave Charlotte some green mist, hurting her own team. With Charlotte blinded, Asuka left the ring as Evans hit Charlotte with the Women’s Right to eliminate her.

Natalya put Storm in a Sharpshooter and Banks locked in the Banks Statement simultaneously as Storm tapped out. Belair was taken out soon after, leaving Banks, Natalya, and Ripley as the final three.

It looked for a minute like Banks and Natalya were going to team up, however Banks turned on Natalya and eliminated her.

Banks locked in the Banks Statement and out came LeRae and Shirai to drag Banks off for the save. With the ref distracted, Banks was taken out with a drop kick from the top by Shirai. Ripley followed that up with the Riptide for the pin.

Elimination Order: