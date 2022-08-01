WWE Suspends Ronda Rousey

WWE announced on Monday that it is officially suspending Ronda Rousey following her actions at SummerSlam this past Saturday. The UFC Hall of Famer challenged Liv Morgan during the show and successfully forced her to submit to an armbar, but the referee was too distracted by Rousey's shoulders on the mat to see the tap out as he counted the pinfall. An enraged Rousey then attacked both Morgan and the referee after the match, cementing her heel turn.

The company's official announcement read, "Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended. An irate Rousey attacked the official after her SmackDown Women's Title Match, claiming he missed Liv Morgan tapping out to the Armbar while he counted the pinfall. Due to her suspension, Rousey will not appear on this week's Friday Night SmackDown." It's unclear how long the storyline suspension will last or if Rousey will be back in time for Clash at the Castle in September.

This story is developing...