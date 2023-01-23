WWE Reportedly Discussing Bringing Back Former Tag Champions

Since taking over creative, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been bent on replenishing Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown's rosters. A number of NXT favorites have made their way back to the company, with former NXT Champions like Johnny Gargano and Karrion Kross being given a second chance on the red and blue brands, respectively. The returns have extended beyond those who found success at the WWE Performance Center, as former WWE Universal Champions Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have roared their ways back to WWE SmackDown in recent months.

These returns have occurred not just to boost the rosters, as each WWE comeback has helped deepen specific divisions. Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Emma and others have boosted the women's division, while the Good Brothers and Hit Row have added depth to the tag leagues.

Speaking of the latter, WWE may be looking to add another pair of decorated stars to its duos division. According to Fightful Select, WWE has discussed bringing back the Authors of Pain to the company. Along with Akam and Rezar, WWE is reportedly considering bringing NXT manager Paul Ellering back with them.

Akam and Rezar wrestled for WWE from 2016 until 2020, capturing both the NXT and Raw Tag Team Championships during their tenure. The duo found immediate success on the black and gold brand, debuting in grand fashion at NXT Takeover: The End by attacking American Alpha as Ellering watched from the stage. It would take AOP just seven months to rise the NXT tag ranks, as they would dethrone #DIY at NXT Takeover: San Antonio in January 2017 to claim the NXT Tag Titles. AOP dominated the bulk of 2017, reigning with the titles until August. That reign also saw AOP main-event an NXT Takeover, the first and only time that the NXT Tag Titles have headlined a pay-per-view.

Upon joining the main roster in 2018, AOP ditched Ellering, eventually replacing him with Drake Maverick. In an almost identical duration to their NXT rise, AOP won the Raw Tag Titles just seven months after debuting. The two would be slightly repackaged in 2019, linking up with Seth Rollins and establishing themselves as the Visionary's enforcers. A biceps injury to Rezar put the team on hold in March 2020, and both men would be released six months later.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Akam and Rezar's WWE status.