Former NXT Champion Returns on WWE Raw to Help The Miz Win Ladder Match

A former NXT Champion has made their return to WWE television on Monday Night Raw to help The Miz win his ladder match against Dexter Lumis! Things have been building over the last couple of weeks between The Miz and Lumis as it was not only revealed that the Miz had hired Lumis to attack him in order to raise his profile, but he didn't follow through on his end of the deal. This led to a double or nothing, winner takes all the money Ladder Match between the two. It had seemed like Lumis was the one who was going to win.

That was until former NXT North American Champion, and one of the NXT stars who had been released in the last few years, Bronson Reed suddenly appeared and attacked Dexter Lumis. He then proceeded to help The Miz climb the ladder and eventually win the match, and thus it has been teased that Reed will be working for Miz as some much needed muscle going forward. You can check it out in action below:

Another Former NXT Champion Returns

Bronson Reed is the latest in a long string of comebacks that have begun since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over the creative points for WWE television. The success of each of these returns has yet to be truly dissected as it probably won't be until some time next year where fans will be able to look back on everything that happened in the tail end of 2022 and compare all of the character trajectories since each of these comebacks.

READ MORE: WWE Raw Features First Real Intergender Match in Years | Wrestling World Reacts to Vince McMahon's Reported Attempted WWE Return

Reed's return came during a ladder match where fans were really feeling Lumis as the potential victor, so his coming out to spoil things definitely left a mark with the fans in attendance. Now it's just a matter of seeing what The Mioz and Reed now have planned as a duo, and whether or not that can translate to solo success for the returning former NXT North American Champion on the Monday Night Raw roster.

How do you feel about this latest NXT comeback? Who has been your favorite return of Triple H's creative era so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything WWE in the comments!