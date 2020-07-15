More Details on WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch's Latest Arrest

✖

News broke earlier this week that WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch, better known as Sunny, was once again in trouble with the law. The former WWF and ECW star was arrested on Monday an incarcerated at Monmouth County Correctional Institution and charged with operating a motor vehicle during a second license suspension, eluding a police officer and contempt/violation of a domestic violence restraining order. It's still unclear what led to the arrest, though PWInsider followed up with a new report on Wednesday stating that the State of Pennsylvania filed a motion in Carbon County Court to revoke Sytch's parole that got her out of her latest jail stint in February.

If the court sides with the state, Sytch will have to serve out the rest of her original sentence.

Her legal troubles stretch back to 2012 when she was arrested five times within a four-week span. She served 114 days in jail in 2014, then was arrested for DUIs three times in a span of two months in 2015. She was arrested again in 2016 and spent time in jail until early 2017. After that, she was arrested for two more DUIs in early 2018, jailed again and released on parole in October 2018. A bench warrant for her arrest was issued in February 2019 and she spent over a full year in prison up until this past February

Back in 2016 rumors starting circulating that she was trying to pawn off the WWE Hall of Fame ring she earned back in 2011, which she denied.

"Everything in this business and revolving around this business is a work," Sytch said in an interview at the time. "The whole ring thing, it was a publicity stunt thought of by me and Steven Hirsch from Vivid [Entertainment Group] just to get publicity for selling the movie. That was it. That was all it was. It was a publicity stunt we got TMZ to do because that's the best way get anything out there to the media and that's all it was. My ring is locked up in a safe in the next room right now. I don't need to sell my ring to pay anything. That's not how it works."

WWE's next pay-per-view, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, takes place this Sunday. Check out the card below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (TBD Stipulation)

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman

Eye for an Eye: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.