Shane Throne Defends His New Slapjack Name, T-BAR Calls out CM Punk

The Retribution faction debuted new names and new masks on this week's Monday Night Raw, only for fans (and a few wrestlers) to greet them with mockery on social media. Some poked fun at how Dominik Dijakovic's mask made him look like Tom Hardy's Bane from The Dark Knight Rises, while others laughed at the names they'd given to Dijakovic (T-BAR), Dio Maddin (Mace) and Shane Thorne (Slapjack). Thorne, who had previously worked as a tag team wrestler, took to Twitter on Wednesday to try and defend his new name, reminding everyone that he was in the main event of this week's Raw for the first time in his career.

"H̶a̶s̶t̶e̶, T̶h̶o̶r̶n̶e̶, Neither main evented Monday Night Raw. SLAPJACK did on night one. That's #RETRIBUTION," he wrote from his updated Twitter account.

Throne's mask also got roasted by CM Punk, who compared his look to being bored backstage and wearing a paper plate on his face. T-BAR took to his own account and called the former world champion out.

To @CMPunk: You mock my brother SLAPJACK because you are a coward like every current and former @WWE Superstar. You tease leading RETRIBUTION but we will not follow you to failure like your New Nexus. We will destroy this place piece by piece, including you if you ever show up. pic.twitter.com/doDTTmiExW — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 23, 2020

Reports of how the group was received backstage have since popped up from Fightful and WrestleVotes, stating the new looks/names were met with a combination of laughter and pity.

Just talked to a source who was in the building last night... said the presentation of Retribution was a major topic of discussion, met w/ LAUGHTER at times backstage. Direct quote: “The masks & names are already making the road for these guys impossible to climb” — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 22, 2020

The main event match between The Hurt Business and Retribution ended in a disqualification, and Drew McIntyre promptly brought out the rest of the Raw locker room to brawl with the faction and its unnamed masked members. No word yet on if Retribution will play any role in this Sunday's Clash of Champions.

