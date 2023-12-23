WWE Teases Return of Tag Team Champions for Powerful New Faction on SmackDown

WWE teases the return of the Authors of Pain on SmackDown, who seem to be pairing up with Karrion Kross for a new faction

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown features several intriguing surprises, including the major tease for a returning tag team. That tag team consists of Akam and Rezar, better known as the Authors of Pain, and it seems they have also reunited with Paul Ellering. While there have been some rumors and reports that the Authors of Pain were returning to WWE (with some saying they've been signed for some time already), what was not expected was who they would be teaming up with, but after tonight's SmackDown, it is clear they will be teaming up with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. During a new vignette, Kross alludes to needing "Authors", and then we see three silhouettes that look an awful lot like Akam, Rezar, and Ellering. You can check out the video below.

The promo starts with Kross breaking down their goals and the results of their previous work on SmackDown, starting with their signal to the Bloodline. "I know the power of words. How they lead to actions. We set the hourglass in front of The Bloodline. They were warned that their implosion was coming, and you saw how that played out," Kross said.

"I had to take away Drew McIntyre's temperament, and he spiraled out of control," Kross said. "We took away Rey's patience, to such a degree that he struck his own son in front of his mother. And just for fun, we took away Shinsuke Nakamura's honor, and look at him now. But even the proclamation is soon to be forgotten without a scribe. Without...authors."

Scarlett then says "Do you see the vision" before a number of quick cuts and images, and during that sequence, one particular image sticks out. You can see three figures standing who are all cloaked in shadow, and those sure do seem to be the Authors of Pain alongside Paul Ellering.

The pairing of the Authors with Kross and Scarlett is a bit surprising, but then again, it also makes a lot of sense. Kross and Scarlett have needed a boost, and adding powerhouses like Akam and Rezar will certainly allow them to mix it up with some of WWE's bigger power players. It also allows them to feud with factions like The OC, The Bloodline, and Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits' new group, opening up more opportunities.

Recent reports have indicated the Authors of Pain have been signed by WWE since 2022 and just not used on TV, but it seems WWE is now ready to move forward with their plan for them. As for who Kross and Scarlett take aim at next, that remains to be seen, but we should learn more about their plan in the coming weeks.

The Authors of Pain debuted in NXT in 2016 at TakeOver: The End, and they would go on to win the NXT Tag Team Championships by taking down DIY at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. They would go on to defend those Titles against DIY again and The Revival, but would meet their match against Sanity, who defeated AOP for the Titles at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. They would move to Monday Night Raw in 2018, but they would end their partnership with Ellering, and later would bring in Drake Maverick as their manager.

They would win the Raw Tag Team Championships later that year but did not hold them for very long, as they would lose to Bobby Roode and Chad Gable after 35 days. Akam was injured for a while and after drifting a bit they would return as enforcers for Seth Rollins, but unfortunately, Rezar would suffer an injury and put the duo out of action. The team was released by WWE in 2020, but it seems their return is imminent.

What do you think of the pairing? Let us know in the comments!