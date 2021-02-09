Latest Update on WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk's Health

✖

AEW star Dustin Rhodes inadvertently sent the pro wrestling world into a panic over the weekend when he asked wrestling fans to pray for WWE Hall of Famer and iconic wrestler Terry Funk. Rhodes wrote on Sunday, "Just got off the phone with Terry Funk. He is in a lot of pain and could use some prayers. One of the greatest #TrueLegends to ever be in the ting. Appreciate y'all." Fans immediately assumed Funk was dealing with some sort of medical issue given his age (76), the length of his career (50+ years with short retirements sprinkled throughout) and his hardcore wrestling style.

Rhodes popped up on Twitter again to clarify that Funk is simply dealing with pain in his hip, writing, "Just to clarify guys, Terry Funk is just in severe pain with his hip. He is a tough SOB."

Fans were relieved to hear the update, and Funk's protege and tag partner Mick Foley penned an excellent tribute to the former world champion.

I’m wishing my friend and mentor, Terry Funk the very best as he deals with some serious pain issues. The Funker’s hip is giving him a lot of trouble. No one sacrificed more for the fans than Terry Funk - the GOAT in my opinion, because he made it SO easy to believe. pic.twitter.com/wX0FobyGWQ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 8, 2021

PWInsider's Mike Johnson then released a report on Monday that offered some additional context.

In recent months we have heard numerous times that, Funk, 76, has been dealing with a hip issue that brings him great pain. Given the great amount of punishment he put on his body over the course of his 50 year career, you might imagine that is not the only daily pain he deals with and you'd be right. He's put his body through a lot and he is dealing with the after-effects of that," Johnson wrote, also mentioning that his wife Vicky recently passed away.

Funk's official Twitter account posted on Monday that he'll be doing another fan Q&A session this week. Stay tuned for further updates on Funk's status as they become available!