WWE's The Bloodline Crashes NXT's Tag Team Titles Match

WWE NXT got the latest episode started with a high octane match between The Street Profits and the NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer, and the match ended in truly unexpected fashion. As one would expect from these two stellar teams, Fraxiom and the Street Profits delivered a rollercoaster ride of a match, hitting high speeds and putting on a show in and out of the ring. Unfortunately a winner wasn't able to be declared thanks to The Bloodline crashing the party, as Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu left both teams decimated in the ring.

Two Killer Teams

(Photo: WWE)

The Street Profits might not have been the original contenders set for the match, but it didn't prevent them from bringing their A game. The Rascalz were the original opponents for Axiom and Frazer, but due to unforeseen circumstances, The Street Profits had to step in and take on the Champions, and they were more than happy to oblige. Early on Angelo Dawkins impressed, keeping the speed of Frazer and Axiom in check with his mix of speed and power.

Then Ford tagged in and put on a show of his own, but that would lead to an impressive sequence of moves from the Champions, who would hit their patented tag team combos from the top rope and the Golden Ratio, but even that wasn't enough to take down the challengers. That's when everything went belly up for everyone as The Bloodline came in and attacked all four superstars in the ring.

What's Next For The Bloodline

The Bloodline make headlines wherever they go, though they set up shop on SmackDown more than anywhere else these days. That's because they have plenty to deal with on the blue brand, not only with the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes calling that home, but also the return of the Tribal Chief (the real Tribal Chief) Roman Reigns. Reigns has finally returned to reclaim his throne, which was taken over in his absence by Solo Sikoa.

Reigns returned at SummerSlam and then has taken on the new Bloodline on SmackDown, though Fatu's return ended badly for the Tribal Chief. Now we're not sure when he will return, but rumors are he will return on this week's SmackDown, which also happens to be the premiere of SmackDown on USA Network. Sikoa is supposed to have a match there against Rhodes for the Title as well, so if there's going to be a boiling point for all of this chaos, it will be this week's SmackDown.

What do you want to see next for The Bloodline? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!