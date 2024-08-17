WWE’s Jacob Fatu Returns as Bloodline Delivers Beatdown to Roman Reigns on SmackDown

The one true Chief Roman Reigns returned to WWE SmackDown last week and confronted the man who has tried to take his mantle during his absence in Solo Sikoa. Reigns would knock Sikoaback with a Superman Punch but didn’t get the spear, and Sikoa would escape with the Ula Fala. Tonight Sikoa called out Reigns once more to take it from him, and Reigns managed to do just that. Reigns took out Tama Tonga and hit Sikoa with a spear before finally regaining the Ula Fala, but then Jacob Fatu made his big return. The addition of Fatu was too much for Reigns to overcome, and The Bloodline then delivered a beatdown to Reigns, culminating with a slam through the announce table.

The One True Chief Returns

Sikoa called out Reigns and the two brawled in the center of the ring, and then Reigns hit the big clothesline and threw Sikoa out of the ring. Tama Tonga then attacked Reigns and knocked Reigns down momentarily, but Reigns hit back with a one-armed power slam and knocked Tonga back to the mat. Reigns then went to the outside and cleared off the announce table, but Sikoa attacked him before he could slam Tonga through it.

Sikoa brought Reigns into the ring and went for the Samoan Spike, but Reigns dodged it and hit the Superman Punch. Reigns set up for the Spear and connected, slamming Sikoa to the mat. Reigns then walked over to the Ula Fala and picked it up as the crowd cheered, and he put it around his neck, signifying the return of the one true Chief.

Jacob Fatu Returns with a Vengeance

That moment of celebration didn’t last long unfortunately, as Jacob Fatu came in like a freight train and took out Reigns, knocking him down and throwing him into the ring post. Fatu then hit the hip charge in the corner, knocking Reigns into the turnbuckle painfully, and that led to Fatu rolling Reigns out of the ring and into the rest of the bloodline. Sikoa, Fatu, and Tonga then lifted Reigns up and slammed through the announce table, completely shattering it. Tonga picked up the Ula Fala and then Reigns was dragged into the ring as Sikoa, Fatu, and Tonga stood over Reigns and celebrated.

By the end of the segment, Reigns was laying on the mat as Sikoa’s Bloodline stood tall, and they didn’t even have everyone, as Tonga Loa wasn’t there are the moment. The question now becomes what’s next for Reigns, as even the Tribal Chief can’t overcome the sheer numbers of Sikoa’s group on his own. He’s going to need some help, and to the first recruitment on the list needs to be the wise man. Perhaps we’ll see the return of Paul Heyman to WWE TV sooner rather than later.

What did you think of Fatu’s return and what do you want to see next for Reigns? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!