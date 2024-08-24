WWE’s The Bloodline Makes a Change and Retains Tag Team Titles on SmackDown

The Bloodline have reigned supreme over WWE SmackDown the past few weeks, even taking down the original Tribal Chief himself Roman Reigns last week. Tonight the new Bloodline sought to continue their dominance with a defense of their WWE Tag Team Championships, and it would be against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Solo Sikoa would reveal that it would be Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa representing the Bloodline instead of Jacob Fatu, and the four superstars would go on to have a fast paced match. Unfortunately despite not being in the match, Fatu couldn’t help but intervene, and it was enough to give his team the win.

A Bitter Battle

Loa and Dawkins started things off, and Dawkins went for a quick cover attempt, but Loa kicked out. Dawkins connected with some strikes in the corner but Loa knocked Dawkins down with a clotheslines and then tagged in Tonga and went for a pin, but Dawkins kicked out. Tonga missed Dawkins in the corner and got stopped cold by a tackle from Ford. Ford then hit a moonsault into a cover, but Tonga kicked out.

Ford brought Tonga down into another cover, but Tonga kicked out and used the distraction of Loa to gain the advantage. Loa tagged in and the duo hit Ford with a slam and a pin attempt, but Ford kicked out before two. Loa got rocked with a dropkick and slammed down by Dawkins and Ford, who then brought down Tonga as well.

The Numbers Game

Dawkins slammed Loa down and Ford hit a big splash for a cover, but Tonga broke it up. Dawkins knocked Tonga out of the ring but Ford got thrown out of the ring as well, colliding with the stairs. Tonga hit a painful looking DDT into the floor on Ford, giving The Bloodline the advantage going into the break.

Back from break the Profits wrestled control from The Bloodline, but as momentum was turning, Fatu made his presence felt and rocked Dawkins with a superkick. The referee didn’t see him and the other members dealt with Ford on the other side, allowing a pin of Dawkins and the retaining of their Tag Team Championships. The Bloodline attacked the Street Profits after the match was over but DIY jumped in and cleared the ring aside from Solo, but thanks to the numbers game they couldn’t take Solo out without first getting devastated by Fatu.

WWE Bash in Berlin (Current Card)



Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Randy Orton

Women’s Tag Team Match: The Unholy Union (C) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

Strap Match: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

Mixed Tag Team Match: Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan

