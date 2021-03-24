Who Designed The Fiend's New Mask For WWE's Bray Wyatt?

✖

Bray Wyatt has been working with horror special effects icon Tom Savini and his production team for years, crafting the unique look of The Firefly Fun House and The Fiend. Wyatt returned to WWE television at Fastlane this past Sunday, sporting a completely new look for The Fiend after his body was set on fire by Randy Orton back at TLC. Jason Baker, one of the owners of Callosum Studios alongside Savini, took to Twitter earlier this week to break down what went into crafting Wyatt's latest redesign.

Wyatt once again popped up on Monday, attacking Orton alongside Alexa Bliss. The Fiend will face "The Viper" at WrestleMania 37 next month.

On top of creating Wyatt's look, Baker directed early episodes of The Firefly Fun House. In a 2019 interview with the Wrestling Reality podcast, Baker praised Wyatt's creativity in forming this new character.

"That man is... what's that old saying? The razor's edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor's edge constantly," Baker said. "Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you're gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you're gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he'll hit right back. He'll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman -- with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft."

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below: