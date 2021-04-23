WWE's The Miz Explains Why He Pitched to Play Johnny Cage in the Mortal Kombat Sequel

✖

The worlds of WWE and Mortal Kombat collided last month when, after the character was teased at the end of this year's Mortal Kombat film, former WWE Champion The Miz pushed to be cast as Johnny Cage in the potential sequel. The next film has not been confirmed yet but the idea of the "A-Lister" playing the cocky Hollywood star has been so popular that even Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has openly supported it. In a new interview with Looper, Miz explained how the idea came about, then double down on playing the role.

"So the story goes like this. 'Mortal Kombat' came out and our social team, actually our digital team, texted me and said, 'Hey, are you looking at the internet right now?' And I was like, 'No, I'm busy playing with my kids. Why?' 'Look at it, and look up Johnny Cage.' I go, 'Okay.' And then I see Johnny Cage and my name is trending with Johnny Cage, and I'm like, 'What is going on?' And all of a sudden, I just see my name associated with Johnny Cage, just flipping through," Miz said. "And it's not negative, it's all positive. And normally when I'm in a feed of Twitter, it's negative, 100%, all the time. But man, was it positive, and, man, were a lot of my fans really wanting me, even people, even my peers, even the co-creator of Mortal Kombat was like, 'Yeah, we'd love to see The Miz as Johnny Cage.' And honestly that would be a dream come true and I would put everything I possibly have into that character and make sure that it gives the Mortal Kombat fans the Johnny Cage that they deserve.

"And I will do everything in my power to hopefully get that part if the opportunity presents itself. I don't know if it will, but if it does on putting my name in the hat, I want the part," he continued. "So whatever I have to do to get it, I will do. I will put forth the entire, I have an immense work ethic and whatever it takes, I will be there to try and do it. And if I don't get it, that's okay too. But I hope the person that does get it will put in the same amount of work and dedication and give the fans exactly what they want, because I know what I want out of Johnny Cage. I really do. I love the game. I've loved it since I played it on Sega Genesis, wouldn't play it on Super Nintendo, only Sega Genesis."

