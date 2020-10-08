Jim Ross Doubts The Miz Will Ever Be WWE Champion Again

✖

Next month will mark the 10-year anniversary of The Miz cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to become WWE Champion. And while "The A-Lister" has accomplished plenty in the decade since then, he's never been back to the same level on the card as when he walked in to the main event of WrestleMania 27 holding WWE's top prize. On the latest episode of Grilling JR, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross discussed The Miz's career, including the awkward spot Vince McMahon put him in as the third wheel in the John Cena/The Rock feud.

Ross also speculated on Miz's chances of ever winning the WWE Championship again. He said he doubts it will ever happen, but only because Miz is over enough without needing the championship.

"You never say never in WWE because they do strange booking and they come out of left field from time to time which is not unusual for any booker or any creative group," Ross said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "I don't know that he will be the WWE Champion again. Would it surprise me? No, but I would kind of doubt it. He's one of those guys like Jake Roberts used to be. He didn't need the title to be over. As long as the Miz is able to communicate in whatever form that may take, he will be a top guy."

However Ross' prediction might not match up with Miz's goals. The eight-time Intercontinental Champion proclaimed earlier this year that if he didn't main event WrestleMania 37, he'd quit. During an interview with ComicBook earlier this year, he followed up by saying that claim was no joke.

"I make goals for myself that are sometimes, almost you look at and go 'that's unattainable.' And every goal I've ever had, I've accomplished, and then some," Miz said. "And so this is a goal I have. This is a goal that I've set out to do. It's a goal that I said, 'I'm going to main event WrestleMania 37. That's exactly where I need to be.' And that's what I plan on doing. There is no other options for me. That's the option. That's the way I shift my mind and I focus. It's just the way I am. I make a goal for myself and I do everything in my power to achieve that goal. And I haven't had a goal that I haven't met."

Miz hasn't touched the main event scene in a while, though he is currently in a feud with Otis over the Money in the Bank contract. If he can somehow get the briefcase from the big man, he could reinsert himself back into the title picture quickly.

Do you think Miz will ever become a world champion again? Or is JR correct in his assessment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!