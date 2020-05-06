The Revolt, Formerly The Revival, List What Tag Teams They Want to Face After Leaving WWE

✖

Now that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (formerly Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival) are free from the WWE, they've got a long list of tag teams they want to face in the near future. The former Raw, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Champions appeared on Talk Is Jericho this week to discuss why they wanted to leave WWE, and closed things out with what they've got planned for the future. Instead of specifically naming one promotion, the pair picked names from Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling and, finally, All Elite Wrestling.

"We aren't in any kind of rush to make any decision," Harwood said. There are so many tag teams out there that we want to work with from Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, AEW obviously, and New Japan. And not saying that all those guys are going to want us, but that's just our goal.

The pair's list included

Impact World Tag Team Champions The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander)

Ring of Honor's The Briscoe Brothers

New Japan's Guerrillas of Destiny

New Japan's Juice Robinson and David Finlay

AEW's The Young Bucks

"There's a lot we want to do, and there's a lot of people we want to work with, so we're not in any kind of hurry to make any decision just yet," Harwood added.

The Bucks have gone back and forth with the pair on social media for years, and have already teased them popping up on Dynamite via a recent episode of Being The Elite.

Elsewhere in the interview, Wheeler explained their decision to leave WWE centered around the company not putting any focus on the tag team division.

"We're still adamant that long-tern, there just isn't enough attention paid to the tag team division, because there are, so, so many good tag teams there all the time that I think could contribute so much more," Wheeler explained.

"We wanted to make a point, like, 'Hey, we know things are going decent for us. They're going well, all things considered. But we're not happy. The tag team titles, they don't really mean anything," he later added.

Since launching as company, AEW has tried to build up its talent pool with tag teams like The Bucks, The Lucha Brothers, The Best Friends, Private Party, Jurassic Express and SCU. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page currently reign as the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

