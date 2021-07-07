The Rock Names Which WWE Legend He Wishes He Had More Matches With

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson popped up on Twitter late last week to respond to a comment made by Shane "The Hurricane" Helms. After the former Cruiserweight Champion said he wished Johnson and Booker T had wrestled more often, Johnson responded with, "Thank you, brother. I do too actually. One of my biggest regrets was not having a long run w Book. He was one of my fav workers and the best pure athlete I've ever wrestled. Fluid, sharp, believable movements and work style. I always say his moves had a rare swagger."

The two had a number of singles and tag team matches from 2001-03, most notably when Rock beat Booker for the WCW Championship at SummerSlam 2001 and Team WWF vs. Team Alliance at Survivor Series months later. The last time the pair were in a ring together was during a World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 contender's battle royal in February 2003. Booker won that match, leading up to his WrestleMania XIX bout with Triple H while Rock turned his attention to the finale of his WrestleMania trilogy with Steve Austin.

Booker T responded to Rock's comments on his The Hall of Fame podcast, saying (h/t Fightful), "I really appreciate The Rock saying those kind words as far as me being one of the most athletic guys. Me being, pretty much, a damn good worker. I get props like that for a lot of guys like Bret Hart. Bret Hart is one of the guys who says he really enjoyed working with me in WCW and I think he enjoyed working with me because there was chemistry. Hearing that coming from The Rock, it means a lot. Him saying that he wished our feud would've lasted a whole lot longer. That's reality. It should have. I feel like it could have been a six-month or year 'marriage' with The Rock if done properly. I don't know how good it would've been though. For me, working with The Rock, it would have gotten better the more times we worked. I don't remember working any house shows with The Rock. That's a rarity. We never got that chance to [work house shows]."

