The Undertaker Has Arrived on TikTok

The Undertaker (real name Mark Calaway) has expanded his social media presence once again, as "The Deadman" now has an account on TikTok. Calway hasn't posted anything on the video-sharing platform as of yet, but his account already has more than 53,000 followers as of Wednesday morning. You can check out his account here. After decades of protecting his persona in public and in interviews, Calaway opted to launch a Twitter and Instagram account a couple of years back and has all but dropped kayfabe.

In the series finale Undertaker: The Last Ride last month, Calaway said he had no intention of stepping back in a wrestling ring after his Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, effectively retiring from the business after nearly three decades as The Undertaker.

"My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day that's really all that matters," Calaway said. "And I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor, enjoy the blessings that I have — my wife, my children."

"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," he added. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those. If there was ever a perfect to a career, that right there is it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency break glass, pull out The Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

He concluded — "I've got a pit in my stomach right now (chuckles). This time the cowboy really rides away."

He later explained that his new 15-year contract will up him under the WWE umbrella even if he never wrestles again.

"That extended contract is obviously not a contract that keeps me in the ring for 15 years," Calaway told Sports Illustrated. "It keeps the brand at home, and there are a lot of ways that Vince thinks I can contribute to the company after my days in the ring are done."

