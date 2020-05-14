More Details on The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar's Original WWE WrestleMania Plans

✖

In an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani this week, The Undertaker finally explained the meaning behind his famous encounter with Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 way back in 2010. Taker, real name Mark Calaway, explained that he was there to try and start up a storyline with Lesnar, one that would result in the two of them meeting at WrestleMania. While that did wind up happening at WrestleMania XXX in 2014 (in which Lesnar broke the undefeated WrestleMania streak and The Undertaker left with a concussion), Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer explained on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the match was originally supposed to happen at WrestleMania XXVII.

"I did a little searching [at the time] and found out they were doing an angle for WrestleMania, which didn't happen. It was a top-secret angle,Vince [McMahon] knew and Undertaker knew," Meltzer said. "... This was kept secret, none of the writers knew. I remember writing about it and... people on the inside were like, 'No, this wasn't an angle, this was real!' The match never happened, it was actually what led to the conversation for the other [match], that was going to be the main event for the 2011 WrestleMania. And what happened was Lesnar had basically told Vince McMahon that do the match [it would be] the Undertaker's streak against the UFC Champion, but then Lesnar actually lost the championship in that match [with Cain Velasquez].

Meltzer described the situation as "Brock trying to work his own angle," since the UFC President had no idea any of this was going to happen and McMahon and Undertaker both thought he was already okay with it.

"Vince McMahon was under the impression that Dana White had ok'd it. The interesting thing was that Undertaker must have thought that too, because Undertaker actually called Dana White personally and that's how he got the front-row tickets. But Dana White didn't know any of this was going to happen. Anyway, they do this and VInce McMahon calls Dana White to work out the details of the deal because Lesnar was under contract with the UFC at the time. ... Then he basically tells Vince 'He's under contract to us, and we're not going to let him do WrestleMania.'"

Meltzer added that McMahon's other idea for the main event fo WrestleMania XXVII was himself vs. White, which also didn't happened. Lesnar wound up signing a new deal with WWE in 2012.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.