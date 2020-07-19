The Undertaker Recalls Hilarious Story of Saving Bruce Prichard by Using His Eye-Roll Trick

✖

The bonus episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride, titled Tales From The Deadman dropped on the WWE Network on Sunday morning. The episode featured a handful of rare, backstage stories from The Undertaker's career including his experience on "The Flight From Hell," getting swarmed by fans outside of Madison Square Garden (and how he and Paul Bearer would use an ambulance to avoid them), his first conversation with Vince McMahon over the phone and his role in the notorious Wrestler's Court. However, the funniest story in the episode had to do with himself and Bruce Prichard (aka Brother Love) getting lost in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

"We're early on with The Undertaker and Brother Love still," Prichard explains. "So we wanted to get out of TV pretty quick."

"We jump in the car wanting to get from Chattanooga to Atlanta," Taker says. "Not knowing our way around too well, we end up in a pretty seedy neighborhood in a pretty sketchy part of town.

The pair pull up to a gas station and asked somebody for directions.

"Oh you know Bruce, 'Hey buddy! Think you can give us some directions to the interstate?'" Taker says while doing a Prichard impression.

"And the guy comes up, 'Aww, well, maybe you can help me out,'" Prichard adds.

The man then asks for money in exchange for helping them. From there a group of guys starts surrounding the car.

"Now he can see Bruce, but he can't see me," Taker says. "I'm thinking, 'Oh man, this is going to be bad.' So as he leans down, I give him the ol' [eye-roll]."

"The guy backs up almost falling down," Prichard says. "He goes, 'Man, what's wrong with that dude. He looks like he just killed somebody!'"

The man immediately gave the two directions to the highway and took off.

The episode is available for streaming now, and WWE will air it on the WWE Network's live feed after Sunday night's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules event. Check out the card for the show below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler (stipulation TBA)

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

Eye for an Eye Match: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

SmackDown Tag Team Championships (Tables Match): The New Day vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.