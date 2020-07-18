WWE Reveals First Look at Undertaker: The Last Ride Bonus Episode (Exclusive)

✖

WWE's Undertaker: The Last Ride gave fans a behind the scenes look at an icon, letting fans see the person behind the legendary character. Through 5 chapter fans got a front-row seat of the falls, the triumphs, and the pain that comes with having such a long and successful career, but thankfully WWE's not quite done with The Deadman. WWE is releasing a bonus episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride titled Tales from the Deadman, which will reveal a variety of stories and crazy adventures Undertaker experienced along the way, and the new episode will be narrated by Emmy-nominated actor and producer Timothy Olyphant. Even better is that you can get an exclusive first look at the new episode right here in the video above!

In the trailer, Undertaker mentioned that everyone has crazy stories that have happened to them on the road, and with a career that spans 30 years, Undertaker has more than his share of them. Now fans will get to hear some of those stories directly from Undertaker, and they'll also come with some illustrations and animations bringing the events to life.

Some of those stories include the origins of the Undertaker character, an experience on a plane that evidently left him with a bloody ear, and an incident where he fought The Godfather over a hat.

That's just a taste of what's to come when Tales from the Deadman streams on WWE Network this Sunday right after The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.

"If you haven't watched the series yet, you can find the official description for Undertaker: The Last Ride Chapter 1 below.

Get a rare and revealing look at Mark Calaway, the man behind The Undertaker, as he prepares for the final match of his storied WWE career against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33."

As for Extreme Rules, you can find the full card below.

Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt - Wyatt Swamp Fight

Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler - WWE Championship Match

Asuka vs Sasha Banks - Raw Women's Championship Match

Bayley vs Nikki Cross - SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins - Eye for an Eye Match

Apollo Crews vs MVP - U.S. Title Match

Are you excited for Tales from the Deadman? Let us know in the comments or as always you talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

