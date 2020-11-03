WWE ThunderDome's Reported Banned List Revealed, Young Bucks Respond With New Merch

✖

The WWE has been strict about what can and can't be shown by fans inside the WWE ThunderDome since the setup first debuted back in mid-August. But in a new video released by Heel by Nature, it was revealed just how in-depth those rules go. The Famous Group, the production team behind the ThunderDome, recently released a behind-the-scenes look at how the production team monitors fans during each show to celebrate winning the Digital Fan Experience Award at the 2020 Sportel Awards.

The video that was eventually sent to the Sportel Awards was interesting, but the site managed to get its hands on an earlier version, one which showed a list of images that were "banned" from the broadcast. You can see the full video here.

The list, according to screenshots, includes AEW and its various stars (Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, MJF, company president Tony Khan, Cody & Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Vickie Guerrero), Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Marty Scurll, former wrestlers CM Punk, Alberto Del Rio, Ryback, Jim Cornette and Superstar Billy Graham and deceased former stars Chris Benoit and Ashley Massaro.

The Young Bucks took notice of being included in the video.

They even went so far as to make new t-shirts:

WWE officials confirmed last week that the ThunderDome setup will continue going forward, though it might not necessarily continue to reside in the Amway Center. A new location has not been determined.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Survivor Series, is slotted for Nov. 22 inside the ThunderDome. Check out the full card (so far) below: