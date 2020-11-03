WWE ThunderDome's Reported Banned List Revealed, Young Bucks Respond With New Merch
The WWE has been strict about what can and can't be shown by fans inside the WWE ThunderDome since the setup first debuted back in mid-August. But in a new video released by Heel by Nature, it was revealed just how in-depth those rules go. The Famous Group, the production team behind the ThunderDome, recently released a behind-the-scenes look at how the production team monitors fans during each show to celebrate winning the Digital Fan Experience Award at the 2020 Sportel Awards.
The video that was eventually sent to the Sportel Awards was interesting, but the site managed to get its hands on an earlier version, one which showed a list of images that were "banned" from the broadcast. You can see the full video here.
The list, according to screenshots, includes AEW and its various stars (Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, MJF, company president Tony Khan, Cody & Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Vickie Guerrero), Impact Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Marty Scurll, former wrestlers CM Punk, Alberto Del Rio, Ryback, Jim Cornette and Superstar Billy Graham and deceased former stars Chris Benoit and Ashley Massaro.
The Young Bucks took notice of being included in the video.
November 1, 2020
They even went so far as to make new t-shirts:
0comments
#Banned @PWTees https://t.co/6ZoGN0ocTW pic.twitter.com/KEwdKHAIHN— Being the Elite (@BeingTheElite) November 2, 2020
WWE officials confirmed last week that the ThunderDome setup will continue going forward, though it might not necessarily continue to reside in the Amway Center. A new location has not been determined.
WWE's next pay-per-view, Survivor Series, is slotted for Nov. 22 inside the ThunderDome. Check out the full card (so far) below:
- WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
- Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks
- United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn
- Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits
- Men's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match: Team Raw (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, TBD) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, TBD)
- Women's Survivor Series Elimination Tag Match (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Lana) vs. Team SmackDow (Bianca Belair, TBD)