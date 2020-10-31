WWE Thunderdome Behind The Scenes Video, Concept Wins Award

There's no denying that WWE's Thunderdome virtual fan experience has been a game changer for the company during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the eary pandemic shows at the WWE Performance Center often felt dull and lifeless, the Thunderdome experience has brought in fans, the full WWE entrance stage, and a much grander feel to the events that have made for a significant improvement in the viewing experience.

Others are starting to take notice of the success. WWE's Thunderdome recently took home the Virtual Fan Experience of the Year Award at the 2020 SPORTEL Awards. The award was given to the Famous Group, which worked with WWE to develop the concept. They received the Digital Prize for Virtual Fan Experience. The group also won the Promotion Programme Prize for their "Deadly Challenges" campaign with the NBA's Boston Celtics.

See some highlights from the company's press release on the award below.

"We are so incredibly honored to be recognized with two SPORTEL Awards," said TFG Executive Vice President Andrew Isaacson. "While it's humbling to have our work selected as the best among so many outstanding organizations in each category, the true reward for us comes in knowing that our clients are successful in reaching their goals. We're thankful to be able to work with organizations like the Boston Celtics and WWE, among many others, and their passion to be the best at what they do only further motivates us to push the boundaries. None of this would be possible without the amazing partners that we're fortunate to work with, making us look good along the way."

.@WWE #ThunderDome received top honors for Virtual Fan Experience at this year’s prestigious @sportel_awards. The SPORTEL Awards is an international competition recognizing excellence in sports video presentation. pic.twitter.com/5ptznLkefE — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) October 30, 2020

In regards to the Thunderdome and WWE, TFG wrote:

"For WWE Thunderdome, after World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) developed the concept for the look and feel of the Thunderdome, The Famous Group worked alongside WWE to create a live virtual fan experience that has never been seen before, bringing fans into the arena for multiple events even when they couldn't be there physically due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Additionally, the company released a very interesting behind the scenes video on how the Thunderdome operation works. Check it out below.