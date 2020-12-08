Watch: An Early Look at the WWE ThunderDome Setup at Tropicana Field

✖

WWE will officially move all of its tapings of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and monthly pay-per-views to the Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida this week, starting with Friday's SmackDown episode. Photos and videos of the new ThunderDome setup inside the arena started making their onto social media today, which you can see below. The initial ThunderDome was built at the Amway Center in downtown Orlando, but WWE has to move due to the Orlando Magic starting up the 2020-21 season in the coming weeks.

The images come from Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba and Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso. The setup looks to be about the same size as the original ThunderDome, but in a much larger venue.

A source inside Tropicana Field just passed this along: your first look at the new #WWE ThunderDome at the home of the #Rays. First show there will be this Friday, final Orlando show at Amway Center is tonight with #RAW. @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/GEL5HmOWou — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) December 7, 2020

Source passed along video from inside Tropicana Field of the new #WWE ThunderDome. Shows you the true scale of it inside the Trop. #Rays @BN9 pic.twitter.com/HwyXyOH4d0 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) December 8, 2020

WWE’s ThunderDome makes its Tropicana Field debut this Friday during SmackDown -- here is a view high above ringside from the catwalk pic.twitter.com/fMLsh5gZrH — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 8, 2020

Reports have popped up in recent weeks that WWE wants live fans in attendance inside the stadium for the Royal Rumble in January, though nothing has been made official as of yet.

WWE's next pay-per-view, TLC, takes place on Dec. 20 at Tropicana Field. Check out the full card (so far) below: