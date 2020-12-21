WWE's Asuka and Charlotte Flair Become New Women's Tag Team Champions at TLC

✖

Asuka surprised everyone when she revealed her mystery tag partner at TLC as none other than Charlotte Flair, who was set to take on the Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Asuka was in first along with Baszler, but after some back and forth Charlotte offered her hand to Asuka for a tag and then Flair made her triumphant return to the ring. Baszler would eventually tag Jax, and then Asuka would make her way into the ring a bit to put a hurting on Jax.

Things shook up a bit though after Baszler got back in and managed to ground Asuka with some painful-looking attacks on Asuka's hand and arm, and then Jax would capitalize on it and run Asuka's shoulder into the post.

Baszler would continue to the ring and continue the attack on Asuka's arm, but she managed to turn things around and get Charlotte the hot tag. Charlotte then came in on fire, hitting Jax and Baszler with a flurry of big kicks. Asuka would secretly tag Charlotte before Jax slammed her to the. mat and that allowed Asuka to dropkick Jax from the top rope.

Baszler was then in and tried to lock in a submission but Charlotte tagged in and then went after Baszler. Charlotte had Baszler in a figure four but before she could lock in the bridge Jax dragged her partner out. Flair then was almost pinned but managed to roll out of it and pin Baszler's shoulders, and that was enough for the win.

Then it was time to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions, which is now Charlotte and Asuka.

Here's the full card for tonight's WWE TLC:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated AJ Styles (TLC Match)

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens (TLC Match)

The Fiend vs Randy Orton (Firefly Inferno Match)

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks defeated Carmella

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka and Charlotte defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs The Hurt Business' Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

