WWE Fans Angry That Men’s Brawl Stole Spotlight From Women’s Main Event at TLC

Going into the WWE TLC PPV event on Sunday night, there was already talk that the show could be shorter than usual.

There were only seven matches advertised for the show in the days preceding the event. WWE added one match to the kickoff show to round it to eight, but that still featured just seven matches for what is advertised as a four hour show.

Now, several of WWE’s PPVs of late haven’t been running the entire four hours, but TLC came in much shorter than the other events of late that haven’t went right up until 11:00 p.m. Eastern. In fact, WWE TLC clocked in right around three hours and 12 minutes.

This made fans even more frustrated with the way the show ended. After Asuka and Kairi Sane retained their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships over Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, the focus shifted to a brawl between several of the men’s stars which was mentioned before the main event as continuing backstage following their matches earlier.

Some fans took issue with this, claiming that it stole the spotlight from the women who ended the show in the ring. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

