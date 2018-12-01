Huge SmackDown Tag Team Title Match Announced for WWE TLC

The WWE TLC card has grown by one match now that the SmackDown brand has announced a tag team championship bout for the PPV event in two week’s time.
SmackDown tag team champions The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) will be defending their championships against The New Day and The Usos in a triple threat match. Logically, the match makes sense since both teams hold non-title victories over The Bar in the weeks following Survivor Series.
Videos by ComicBook.com
#TheBar @WWECesaro & @WWESheamus will defend their #SDLive #TagTeamTitles against BOTH #TheNewDay and The @WWEUsos at #WWETLC! //t.co/exn3f84ePO— WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2018
WWE TLC takes place on Sunday, December 16th at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The current card is as follows.
- WWE Championship Match
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles
- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose
- TLC Triple Threat for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
- WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax
- Triple Threat for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The Bar (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day
- TLC Match
Braun Strowman vs. General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin
Stipulation: Strowman earns a Royal Rumble title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he wins. Corbin will be the permanent RAW General Manager if he wins but will lose all authority if he loses.
- Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals
TBA vs. TBA
- Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre
- Elias vs. Bobby Lashley
As always, ComicBook.com will have full coverage of WWE TLC on the night of the event as well as all of the latest news in the weeks leading up to the big event.