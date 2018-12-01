Huge SmackDown Tag Team Title Match Announced for WWE TLC

The WWE TLC card has grown by one match now that the SmackDown brand has announced a tag team championship bout for the PPV event in two week’s time.

SmackDown tag team champions The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) will be defending their championships against The New Day and The Usos in a triple threat match. Logically, the match makes sense since both teams hold non-title victories over The Bar in the weeks following Survivor Series.

WWE TLC takes place on Sunday, December 16th at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The current card is as follows.

WWE Championship Match

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax

The Bar (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

Braun Strowman vs. General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin

Stipulation: Strowman earns a Royal Rumble title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he wins. Corbin will be the permanent RAW General Manager if he wins but will lose all authority if he loses.

TBA vs. TBA

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

As always, ComicBook.com will have full coverage of WWE TLC on the night of the event as well as all of the latest news in the weeks leading up to the big event.