WWE To Host a Celebration for the New Day’s 10th Anniversary

WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce revealed this week that the red brand will be honoring future WWE Hall of Fame tag team the New Day. Comprised of Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods the nine-time Tag Team Champions are celebrating their 10 year anniversary later this month. The trio debuted on SmackDown on November 25th 2014 against Curtis Axel, Heath Slater and Titus O’Neil.

“Well, I wanted to talk to both of you, but anyway, you’re here,” said Pierce to a lonesome Kingston on Raw. “This year [is] 10 years as New Day. It’s time to celebrate, man. You guys are one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history. Because of that, if it’s cool with you guys, I wanted to dedicate a special episode of Raw to celebrating you.”

While the exact plans have yet to be disclosed, the New Day are one of WWE’s modern day success stories, so it wouldn’t be a total shocker to see Big E reunite with his stablemates at the very least. Not only are they successful as a trio, they are also multi-time singles champions which just adds to their undeniable legacy.

Big E has been out of action since 2022 after suffering an unfortunate injury to his neck that has essentially forced him to retire. While there is renewed hope that he could return to the ring some day, he’s not holding out for it. In fact, he’s been lining non-wrestling jobs up, including several Hollywood projects.

Since his departure Woods and Kingston have held down the fort and even won the NXT Tag Team Championships last year but in 2024 there has been a bit of uncertainty amongst the remaining members. Over the last several months there has been noticable tension that has led to fans wondering if trouble is in paradise.

While they’ve been together for a decade and have amicably gone on to do their own singles ventures, a complete split has never been in the cards. Considering they’ve done all there is to do as a tag team in WWE, it could be interesting to see what they can do on opposing sides of the ring.

