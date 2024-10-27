Samantha Irvin Explains WWE Saw No Future for Her Outside of Announcing

Fan-favorite WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin announced her departure from the company ahead of last Monday’s WWE Raw broadcast which surprised a lot of fans. She thanked WWE personnel and the fans for the unforgettable experience, hinting at more to come in her future. Irvin had been with WWE for three years, announcing across all three brands — NXT, Raw and SmackDown.

Fans fell in love with something they hadn’t seen from an announcer in years: passion. Whether she was adding her on flare on Chelsea Green’s entrance or announcing Cody Rhodes as the new Undisputed WWE Champion, that passion has really resonated with wrestling fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naturally when she announced she’d be leaving effective immediately, fans began speculating she’d be heading to AEW since her husband, Ricochet, recently made the jump over. He dispelled those rumors rather quickly and Irvin gave a bit more insight into her future.

“I don’t like announcing,” Irvin wrote in response to her since deleted statement on Instagram. “I’m serious! Announcing was only supposed to be my way in. I wanted to manage, maybe even become general manager one day. But WWE saw no other future for me besides announcer. I love watching the action but I don’t love being an announcer.”

Despite her obvious head butting with WWE, Irvin has only shared positive messages about her time there, remarking that she “loves” WWE. “… I love WWE and I’m so proud and honored I got to share all the moments with fellow fans much love,” she continued, responding to a comment blaming Ricochet for her departure. “Also, they wanted Rico to stay in the big leagues. I don’t know why everyone [is] pretending like he was always in great positions at WWE.”

Last Monday night, WWE officially brought back longtime ring announcer Lillian Garcia to take over duties for Irvin on the red brand. Her nerves at the top of the show pretty quickly dissipated and she warmed back up to the audience who were excited to see her back in WWE.

While it doesn’t appear we’ll see her back announcing anytime soon, time will tell what’s to come for the remarkable talent in Irvin. She has a budding music career that fans have heard bits and pieces of when she sings The National Anthem at various events. She recently started dabbling in acting, as well.