New WWE Trademark Hints at New Developmental-Based Show

While WWE has run the same two flagship shows for decades now, Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown, the global leader in sports-entertainment has added a number of auxiliary programs to its weekly content slate in recent years. Developmental shows like WWE Main Event and WWE NXT have given the next generation of superstars as well as under-utilized talent the opportunity to sharpen their skills in front of arena-sized audiences. Outside of in-ring broadcasts, WWE has digital series like The Bump which serves as the company's panel-based studio shows, allowing for a more relaxed and conversation-based environments.

If a new trademark is any indication, WWE will be adding another show to it's expansive slate of content. Last week on April 5th, WWE filed to trademark "WWE Superstars of Tomorrow" as a "show about professional wrestling."

The full trademark can be read below...

"Mark For: WWE SUPERSTARS OF TOMORROW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information."

Based on the title, this seems to be a show that will spotlight WWE rookies and/or WWE Performance Center recruits. Content like this is relatively familiar to WWE, as the company previously ran a docuseries entitled WWE Breaking Ground which chronicled WWE NXT talent as they progressed through the developmental system. Breaking Ground told the stories of Tyler Breeze, Tino Sabbetelli, Aliyah, Apollo Crews, Baron Corbin and others and was narrated by Star Trek star William Shatner.

Even if WWE Superstars of Tomorrow does follow a similar format, WWE's developmental system has changed significantly since when Breaking Ground aired, which would allow for more unique stories. The company now focuses on recruiting active college athletes by signing them to WWE NIL deals, contracts that give these athletes the opportunity to officially join WWE upon graduation.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on WWE Superstars of Tomorrow.