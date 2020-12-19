WWE Applies To Trademark 'The Collective,' Term Already Popularized By GCW

WWE has reportedly taken out an application to trademark a term that has been made popular in recent years by independent promotion GCW. WWE issued their application to trademark "The Collective" on December 15th for the purpose of wrestling exhibitions and performances. The move turned a lot of heads in the wrestling industry early on Saturday morning when the move started to make the news.

GCW has been using the term "The Collective" to promote a weekend long series of events, typically during WrestleMania weekend. However, COVID-19 has changed that and the company held their most recent "The Collective" series this past October in Indianapolis.

The weekend Collective events have involved GCW working with several top independent promotions, including Black Label Pro and AIW. Josh Barnett's Bloodsport event has also found a home with The Collective.

The trademark filing from WWE reads:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal

There's currently no reporting out indicating what WWE would attempt to do with the trademark, but applying to gain the trademark rights to a term that has already been established in the wrestling world is certainly going to be seen as a controversial move.

H/T to Fightful for the trademark description.