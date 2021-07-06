Triple H on John Cena Possibly Returning to WWE Soon

✖

WWE's biggest backstage rumor right now is that John Cena will be returning to WWE television soon to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Cena has confirmed he will be back in the ring, but refused to say when during a few recent interviews while promoting F9. The subject of Cena coming back was brought up during an interview between Triple H and The New York Post this week while "The Game" was hyping up WWE's return to Madison Square Garden.

"No matter how busy they are, I know that anytime there's an opportunity where you would say to them, 'Hey, you could enter the ring in WWE and do this,' there's a part of them that goes, 'Ooh, that sounds like a lot of fun,'" H said.

Meanwhile, Reigns has sent out warnings to both Cena and The Rock as rumors of dream matches will both men continue to spread.

"That's a dream for a lot of our fans. It ain't a dream for [The Rock's fans]. I get this a lot with Dwayne and John Cena as well," Reigns said during a recent SportsNation appearance. "These guys are doing very well for themselves, there's no question about it. I don't know, if I were these guys, I don't know if I would want to come back and deal with me. I'm a problem right now for everybody. So if I were them, I would stay on set. I'd keep pumping out these streaming service movies. Don't come to my ring."

“If John wants to get smashed, then he knows where I’m at, when it comes to whooping people’s ass, I do not discriminate," Reigns said while speaking to the ACC Network. "Luchadores, mat wrestlers, legends, Hollywood superstars, anybody. Anybody can get it.”

But before WWE can get to a hypothetical clash between Reigns and Cena, they've still got another pay-per-view to get through first. Check out the updated lineup for July 18's Money in the Bank show below: