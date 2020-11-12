Triple H, Shawn Michaels React to Leon Ruff Winning the NXT North American Championship

✖

Leon Ruff shockingly defeated Johnny Gargano on this week's NXT to win the NXT North American Championship. The 24-year-old has been popping up on a bunch of different WWE shows since last December, but always as a jobber to much bigger stars. Heading into Wednesday night's match Ruff was 0-10 on the year, which would explain why Gargano rigged his "Wheel of Challengers" in order to ensure he wouldn't have to face anyone else in his first title defense.

Unfortunately, Gargano proved his curse about being unable to successfully defend championships was very true as Ruff rolled him up for a three count.

THE UPSET OF THE CENTURY HAPPENED ON #WWENXT!!! pic.twitter.com/fb7Gaa1rI8 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 12, 2020

Both Triple H and Shawn Michaels have since reacted to the shocking win. "The Game" uploaded his usual photo with the newly-crowned champion, except the title still couldn't fit around Ruff's waist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul "Triple H" Levesque (@tripleh)

Gargano's reaction wasn't nearly as positive.

WHAT THE F!!!!!!!!!!!! — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 12, 2020

His wife, Candice LeRae, was asked about the situation backstage after the show, but she was more focussed on the reveal that Indi Hartwell was the one under the Ghostface mask that had been helping them in recent weeks.

How long do you think Ruff can hold on to the championship? Let us know in the comments below!

WWE's next pay-per-view, Survivor Series, takes place on Nov. 22. Check out the full card (so far) below: