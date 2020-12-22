Trish Stratus Has Been in Talks With WWE to Become an NXT Producer

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has't competed inside of a WWE ring since last year's SummerSlam, but the seven-time Women's Champion could be back with the company in a new role if the timing works out. Stratus appeared on a recent episode of the Women's Wrestling Talk Podcast, where she revealed she's been in talks with Matt Bloom (who worked with Stratus on television back when she was working full-time and is now NXT's head trainer) about becoming a backstage producer for NXT. The only roadblock so far has been the timing.

"I love the idea of it," Stratus said, before explaining that he responsibilities at home would mean she wouldn't be able to be on the road with one of the touring brands.

"We would be like co-agenting probably," she continued (h/t WrestlingNews.co) We would be awesome but, I would like to contribute in some way and I've talked to Matt Bloom, my former partner about possibly going to NXT. We've talked about it on a number of occasions. It's just like never the right time has come about to do that."

On the subject of retired legends becoming trainers, Triple H confirmed earlier this month that he's been in talks with bringing The Undertaker on as a coach for WWE's developmental system.

"I can tell you this, that any time Taker is involved here, any time he has walked through these doors, everybody that's here is better for it," he said on a media conference call. "hey all come out of here with a different perspective, a fresh viewpoint, and he's one of the most knowledgeable guys that has ever been in the business, I believe. Even myself, I learn from him every time I'm around him.

"He is looking now, I believe, to move to the next phase of his life and we talked a lot about it, it involves being here, it involves the future, it involves getting more into that," he added. "I would like to believe he has earned the taking a breath off of his retirement for a moment, but we actually just touched base in the last couple of days and that is something that, coming out of the holidays, we will certainly be talking about in 2021, which is just one more reason to be excited about next year, with everything else that is happening. I think him involved, I just... I can't stress enough how impactful that would be for everybody."