Tyson Fury Pays Tribute to The Undertaker Ahead of Survivor Series

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury took to social media on Tuesday morning with a special tribute dedicated to The Undertaker. "The Deadman" will issue his "Final Farewell" to WWE fans during Survivor Series on Sunday, following up his retirement announcement he made at the end of The Last Ride earlier this year. Fury's tribute included him wearing a custom-made outfit harkening back to The Undertaker's classic look and holding the Undertaker "Signature Series" WWE Championship belt that was released earlier this month.

"Thank you very much for all the great nights you've given us over the years. God bless you, see you around," Fury said.

Showing my utmost respect to The @undertaker on his 30th Anniversary in the @WWE . Sporting this Phenom inspired, custom @Claudio_Lugli outfit and Championship title I will be tuning in to watch your Final Farewell this Sunday at Survivor Series. Thank You Taker #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/jeEUafm0Fo — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 17, 2020

"The Gypsy King's" tribute earned a response from Undertaker himself.

Massive respect...thanks Champ. Keep doing what you’re doing and stay healthy. Watched your inspiring journey for a long time and cant wait to see you fight in person in the future! 🤜💪 https://t.co/Wj69LWCtAl — Undertaker (@undertaker) November 17, 2020

Undertaker has conducted numerous interviews over the past few weeks, assuring fans that he is indeed retiring this time.

"I think a lot of people saw this invincible character and what this year has done is given an air of vulnerability to me," he said in a new interview with Yahoo Sports this week regarding his retirement announcement. "It really wasn't my original goal, but I do think it encapsulates how important it was for me to be the Undertaker for our fans. From the time that we start the doc, I think it shows what it took me physically to go out and honor that. That was the gist of where we took the story, how important it was for me to go out and perform and it was a natural segway into the person."

"I still have the passion to do it, I wish I could do it forever," he later added. "When I watch the shows or I'm there live, the juices start flowing and I feel like I have to get ready to go out and perform. The reality of the situation is that I'm not physically able to perform at the level I want to perform at. I could go out there and cash in on all of the equity I've built up over 30 years, but I can't deliver physically what I think people pay money to see the Undertaker do."