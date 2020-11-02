WWE Releases The Undertaker Signature Series WWE Championship Belt

✖

WWE announced this week that, to commemorate The Undertaker's 30 years in the WWE, WWE Shop has unveiled The Undertaker's Signature Series WWE Championship. The title is priced at $499.99, though 100 limited edition versions of the title (compete with an urn-shaped carrying case) are also available for $999.99. The title is based off the Winged Eagle version of the WWF Championship, the same that "The Phenom" won when he first became world champion by defeating Hulk Hogan at the 1991 Survivor Series.

"At Survivor Series 1991, Undertaker stunned the WWE Universe when he Tombstoned the immortal Hulk Hogan onto a steel chair, pinning him to capture his first-ever WWE Championship," WWE.com's announcement read. "Every aspect of the Undertaker Signature Series Championship Replica Title has been designed to evoke the essence of The Deadman. The title plates are from the Winged Eagle version of the title that he took home on that unforgettable night, only silver and purple rather than gold and blue. The simulated leather strap is crafted into an ornate gothic shape found on no other replica title and printed all over with heraldic flourishes and Undertaker's iconic symbol. And the side plates feature the Undertaker 30 logo."

"This championship is also available in a limited edition Deluxe version of only 100 individually numbered titles that features a genuine leather strap and comes in an urn-shaped carrying case," it continued.

WWE has previously released Signature Series WWE Championships themed after stars like Triple H, Eddie Guerrero and John Cena. This title is not to be confused with The Undertaker Legacy Championship, which was released in October 2019 with a $750 price tag.

