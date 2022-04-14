WWE’s UK Pay-Per-View Is Already Breaking Records

WWE announced earlier this week that it is returning to the United Kingdom for a major WWE pay-per-view for the first time since SummerSlam 1992 this September with a show at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It turns out the excitement for the show is already breaking records, as Alex McCarthy of TalkSport reported on Wednesday that more than 59,000 fans have already pre-registered for tickets, the most of any WWE event in history.

“Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe, and around the world,” John Porco, WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events, said in the show’s announcement. “The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.”

Welsh Government Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething added, “Wales will provide an iconic location for WWE’s return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including extended reach in the USA. This is set to be the perfect addition to a huge year of sport, entertainment and culture in Wales that will attract people from across the globe to experience what our country has to offer.”

No matches have been confirmed for the show. However, Drew McIntyre has spent the last two years trying to build up anticipation for a match between himself and current heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

“When things get back to normal, I can finally get back to the UK. I haven’t been able to come back home and say, ‘yes, we did it!’” McIntyre said last year. “When I’m able to win back my WWE title we’ll fly back home, get an open top bus at the top of Scotland. I’m going to make my way down Scotland, [and have a] big celebration all the way down into England. Get to Fury’s house, set ourselves up a little match. It’s going to happen. The thing is he has a genuine love for wrestling and he’s such an entertainer, he gets it. I know we could do some fun business together. Probably some kind of Battle of Britain would be the theme.”