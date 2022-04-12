WWE Announces First Major UK Pay-Per-View Since SummerSlam 1992

WWE officially confirmed on Tuesday that it will host a pay-per-view on Sept. 3, 2022, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. This marks the company’s first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992, which famously saw the British Bulldog defeat Bret Hart for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event. The announcement read, “Located in the heart of Cardiff, the capital of Wales — a cultural and sports destination with a world class record in hosting events — the Principality Stadium is a state-of-the-art, multi-faceted event destination and home to the Wales national rugby union team.”

No matches or stars were confirmed for the show. The event takes place over a full month after this year’s SummerSlam event in Nashville, meaning it will likely include the fallout from WWE’s second-biggest annual event. Check out some of the comments made in the statement below:

“Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe, and around the world,” John Porco, WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events, said. “The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.”

Welsh Government Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething added, “Wales will provide an iconic location for WWE’s return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including extended reach in the USA. This is set to be the perfect addition to a huge year of sport, entertainment and culture in Wales that will attract people from across the globe to experience what our ountry has to offer.”

“We’re extremely proud that Principality Stadium has been chosen by WWE to host this major event, which is testament to the stadium’s reputation as a world-class venue,” Principality Stadium Manager Mark Williams said. “Principality Stadium is unique in its position at the heart of the city centre, which will undoubtedly offer WWE fans an unrivaled event experience both inside and outside of the stadium and bring great benefit to the wider city of Cardiff.”

One of the biggest supporters of WWE’s return to the UK has been Drew McIntyre. The former WWE Champion has openly pushed for a match against heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury at the event.